Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bonfire Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

VPU opened at $194.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

