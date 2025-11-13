CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LHX opened at $300.59 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

