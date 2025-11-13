iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $374.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day moving average is $346.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

