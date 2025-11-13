Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Veritas lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

