CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

