CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

