CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

