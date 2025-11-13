Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 473.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 132,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $780,000.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $757.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

