Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

