Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 252,810 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Flywire worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $176,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Flywire by 59.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -691.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Flywire Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.