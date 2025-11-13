Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

