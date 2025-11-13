Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,730 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Hut 8 worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 70.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hut 8 by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This trade represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 4.40.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price target on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hut 8 from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on Hut 8 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

