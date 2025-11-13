Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,532,600 Shares of Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,532,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Iamgold worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Iamgold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 91,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Iamgold Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

