Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

LIND stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,460.48. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,982.54. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,167 shares of company stock worth $5,008,206. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

