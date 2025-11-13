Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 256.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Palomar worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $93,941.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,156.84. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $2,414,141. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

