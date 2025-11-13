Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $147.99 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

