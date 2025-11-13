RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,169.36. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 52.8% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 117.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

