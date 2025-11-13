PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. PubMatic has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $329,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $36,771.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $168,418.72. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,131 shares of company stock worth $2,943,628. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 506.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.