Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.