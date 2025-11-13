Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CNA Financial worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,233.26. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 674,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,534,024.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,130 shares of company stock worth $1,776,865 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.00 on Thursday. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

