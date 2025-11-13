BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 206.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Outset Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OM opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 73.12%. Outset Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7,013.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

