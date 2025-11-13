Boston Partners Sells 33,798 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.96% of Kemper worth $79,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Kemper from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.