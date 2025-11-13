Boston Partners Sells 33,798 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.96% of Kemper worth $79,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 74.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kemper Price Performance
KMPR opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $73.01.
Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Kemper from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kemper
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.