Boston Partners Sells 130,091 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,091 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.92% of Grand Canyon Education worth $48,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4%

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.