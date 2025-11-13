Boston Partners Buys 134,781 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.83% of Lantheus worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,925,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 899.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 100,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 90,751 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.