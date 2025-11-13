Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Boston Partners lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 73,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.41% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $36,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

