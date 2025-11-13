Boston Partners Buys 2,264,647 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 154.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264,647 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.71% of NCR Voyix worth $44,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,908,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 206,416 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,734,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 110.8% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

