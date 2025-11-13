Boston Partners Has $40.05 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.49% of TEGNA worth $40,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TEGNA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TEGNA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TGNA stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

