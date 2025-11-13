Boston Partners Boosts Position in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.88% of Avnet worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Avnet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

Avnet Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

