Boston Partners Sells 3,546 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of Hancock Whitney worth $41,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,019,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $38,163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 235,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,512.38. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

