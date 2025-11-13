Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:SGR Q2 Earnings

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Retail REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Retail REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

