B. Riley Predicts AST SpaceMobile FY2027 Earnings

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of ASTS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.