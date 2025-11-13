What is William Blair’s Estimate for MNR FY2028 Earnings?

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ FY2029 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 23.23%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk upgraded Mach Natural Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

MNR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Mach Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $252,892,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 234.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

