C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $7,468,133.64 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela Freeman sold 49,884 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $173.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

