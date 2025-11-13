Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $2,526,000.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $2,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,570.90. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,053,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,276,935.92.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4318.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,832,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,074 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 6,089,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,991,000 after purchasing an additional 178,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

