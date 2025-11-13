Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $24.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.5333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.46 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Warby Parker had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 41,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,131,042.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,139.49. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,661. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,155,000 after purchasing an additional 327,830 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,303,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warby Parker by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 884,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

