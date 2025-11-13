Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV):

11/11/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Roivant Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $12.00 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Roivant Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,270.98. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.