Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.4286.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

BIP opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 256.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 704,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 248.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,686,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,611,000 after purchasing an additional 158,881 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

