Insider Selling: Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,182,804.42 in Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,182,804.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,699,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,533.36. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 810 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $16,467.30.

On Thursday, November 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 44,981 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $922,110.50.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.96 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth $236,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercraft Boat

About Mastercraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.