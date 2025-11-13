Comparing New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Namib Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.23) -9.35 Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -1.11

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Found Gold and Namib Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

