Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $30.44 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.