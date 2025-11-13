Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 528,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,272,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

BOOT stock opened at $178.65 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

