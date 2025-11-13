Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,882,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 425,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in IMAX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IMAX by 2,496.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 417,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $35.96 on Thursday. IMAX Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 50,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $1,738,457.81. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,466.07. The trade was a 23.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Giovanni M. Dolci sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $211,939.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,250. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 76,331 shares of company stock worth $2,606,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IMAX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised IMAX from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

