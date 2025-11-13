Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 118,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Arete Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Etsy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $184,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,568.60. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,619 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,574. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

