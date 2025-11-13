42,311 Shares in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.52. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

