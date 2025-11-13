Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $363,555.50. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.