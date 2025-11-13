Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,228.21. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,271 shares of company stock worth $50,640,415. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

