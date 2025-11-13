Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 9,504 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

