Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Stock Holdings Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

