Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $993,000 in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1%

FI opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.