Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.17% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 705.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 2,710.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $464.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,363.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Profile

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.